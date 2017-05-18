Register
    A view shows guests listen while Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 14 May 2017

    India, Japan to Launch Their Rival to China's OBOR

    © REUTERS/ Wu Hong/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    With China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative getting all the global attention in Beijing, India and Japan plan a soft launch of their Asia-Africa connectivity project later this month. Experts, however, pointed out that OBOR can't be ignored despite Indian and Japanese reluctance to join it.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Eager to Have India in OBOR, China Ready to Rename Economic Corridor
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Dubbed as a democratic alternative to OBOR, the Partnership for Quality Infrastructure will have India and Japan work together on a maritime-only project to bring the Indian Ocean Region and the African continent closer through an Asia-Africa connectivity project, stretching from Japan to Africa via the Indian Ocean.

    India has been forthright in its opposition to the OBOR, saying it "lacks the core features of a connectivity project that should be based on common understanding and collective interest".

    India's discomfiture with OBOR, in particular, stems from the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a territory which New Delhi claims and shows in its map as its own. New Delhi maintains the CPEC violates India's sovereignty.

    The intelligentsia in the country remains divided over the Indian government's decision but also point to the strong undercurrent in favor of better trade ties with China.

    Indian workers unload freight from an Indian Railways train at a new private freight terminal in Sachana village near Viramgam, some 50 kms from Ahmedabad
    © AFP 2017/ SAM PANTHAKY
    Road vs Rail: India Counters China's One Border One Road With Freight Train to Turkey via Iran
    "The non-negotiable position taken by the Indian government on the CPEC, which is one of the projects in the OBOR, is understandable as it compromises our sovereignty over Pakistan-administered Kashmir. There is also a suspicion about the Chinese strategic designs, referred as 'string of pearls'. But we also can't ignore the fact that a rising class of small merchants and traders, and which constitutes the core constituency of the current government favors better trade ties with China, which will be hard to ignore," Nandan Unnikrishnan, Vice-President, at New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.

    Dr. Deep-K Datta Ray, Associate Professor, with the New Delhi-based O.P. Jindal World University, takes a pro-trade stand. "China is focused on business and wants to expand trade with newer parts of the world, including South Asia and India. In fact, China is India's largest import partner. We have also collaborated on global issues such as climate change, WTO negotiations, and other areas. India needs to find ways to take advantage of the opportunity," Datta Ray said.

    The Partnership for Quality Infrastructure project was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during their annual summit in Tokyo last November. Modi has also focused on extending maritime cooperation during his visit to the African continent in 2016.

     

    One Belt One Road, Japan, India
    Ok