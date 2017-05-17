Register
17:47 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian Space Research Organization’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C26) lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India

    Indian Student Builds World’s Smallest Satellite For NASA

    © East News/ Arun Sankar K
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    112331

    Rifath Shaarook, an 18-year-old student from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has built a satellite which weighs only 64 grams and will be launched by NASA next month.

    Orion Spacecraft
    © AP Photo/ John Raoux, File
    NASA’s Orion, Space Launch System Face Growing Risks of Delays
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian student Rifath Shaarook won the competition Cubes in Space, sponsored by NASA and the I Doodle Learning organization.

    Shaarook expressed his excitement over the news that his satellite will be launched by NASA. “I belong to Pallapatti, a small place in Tamil Nadu. I lost my father at a very early age but my mother motivated me to excel in space science, as my father was also interested in astronomy,” he told Sputnik.

    The world smallest satellite, KalamSat, designed by Shaarook has been named after the former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

    “I am deeply impressed by late former President APJ Abdul Kalam, therefore the name of the satellite KalamSat is a tribute to him,” Shaarook told Sputnik.

    KalamSat is made from 3-D printed carbon fiber. The satellite will be launched by NASA on June 21 from the Wallops Island, Virginia in a sounding rocket. The mission will last for 240 minutes. The world’s smallest and lightest satellite will be operational in micro-gravity environment of space for about 12 minutes. KalamSat will be used to exhibit how 3D-printed carbon fiber performs in these conditions.

    Related:

    NASA’s Orion, Space Launch System Face Growing Risks of Delays
    NASA Gets a 'Batmobile' for Martian Exploration
    NASA Astronauts Whitson and Fischer Conduct 200th Spacewalk at the ISS (VIDEO)
    NASA's Launch of First US Deep Space Mission 'Likely Unachievable' in 2018
    Tags:
    satellite, NASA, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok