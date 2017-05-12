Register
19:32 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An Indian Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, buys a movie ticket at a counter beside a poster of Bollywood movie Dangal, a 2016 biopic on an Indian wrestling coach and his two professional wrestler daughters, outside a theater in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Indian Film About Women's Professional Wrestling Tops Chinese Box Office

    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10020

    Indian actor Aamir Khan, who starred in a movie called Dangal, has reportedly raked in nearly $30 million in its first-week box office collections in China and becoming the highest grossing Indian film in the country. Dangal, based on the real life of two wrestler sisters, was released in China on May 4.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Nitesh Tiwari-directed Dangal has also crossed the collections of Hollywood's offering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on its seventh day in Chinese theater. Until Thursday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did a business of $3.5 million, according to media reports.

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks to the media during the poster launch of his film Dangal in Mumbai, India, Monday, July 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks to the media during the poster launch of his film Dangal in Mumbai, India, Monday, July 4, 2016

    Released as Wrestling! Father, Dangal is not the first offering from Bollywood in China. Earlier, Khan's PK, 3 Idiots, andDhoom 3 too did well, but nowhere likeDangal. Several other Indian movies, including Baahubali: The Beginning have done well in China.

    Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh was the first to tweet about Dangal's success.

    ​The success of Indian movies in China opens a new market for Bollywood, the Indian Hindi film industry, and other regional cinemas from the country. China is the second-largest movie market after the US, offering nearly 28,000 theaters.

    Stan Lee Presents 'Humble Bundle - Tales From India'
    © Photo: Youtube/ Graphic India
    Stan Lee Goes Bollywood: Superhero ‘Chakra’ to Get Live-Action Movie
    A Bollywood flick which is typically released in just around 5,000 screens, could rake in big bucks in China, where Indian movies and TV series are gaining a huge following. Sputnik earlier reported that many entrepreneurs and sub-groups to write subtitles for these movies and soaps from Russian and English versions are fast growing in China.

    Not only that, many Chinese movies distribution companies are entering into agreements with their Indian counterparts to market these movies, generating revenue and jobs on both sides of the border and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

    A major challenge, however, remains government restrictions in China, which prioritize local content and limit the number of foreign films releasing in the country to 34 a year.

    Related:

    Bollywood Movies Re-Return to Pakistan’s Cinemas
    Scrap the Bombs, Hit Daesh With Bollywood
    Stan Lee Goes Bollywood: Superhero ‘Chakra’ to Get Live-Action Movie
    Bollywood Star Pulled From India's Tourism Campaign After Panama Leaks
    Tags:
    Dangal, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok