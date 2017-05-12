Indian Woman Lives With Lover While Husband is in Jail For Her 'Murder'

But in a cinematic twist, Manoj’s parents got a call few weeks ago from their relative in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh that Pinki is living in the city. His parents hurried to Jabalpur and approached the local police station. Police then arrested Pinki and brought her back to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.
“Yes, we brought Pinki from Jabalpur and her parents have also identified her, so has her husband. We will produce her before the court and then will file a case of criminal conspiracy against her parents for falsely implicating Manoj. The court will also soon release her husband Manoj Sharma who is in prison for the last two years,” Kantesh Mishra, police officer in Saraiya Police Station, told Sputnik.
