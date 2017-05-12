Indian Woman Lives With Lover While Husband is in Jail For Her 'Murder'

© AFP 2017/ SAM PANTHAKY Wall Collapse Kills 26 at Wedding in Western India

New Delhi (Sputnik)The woman, Pinki, married Manoj Sharma two years ago but, after a few months, she went missing. Her father filed a complaint with local police and accused his son-in-law of dowry harassment, and influenced the police to arrest Manoj. In a hurry, the police arrested Manoj as Pinki’s parents identified a decomposed dead body as their daughter and alleged that she was killed by her husband.

But in a cinematic twist, Manoj’s parents got a call few weeks ago from their relative in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh that Pinki is living in the city. His parents hurried to Jabalpur and approached the local police station. Police then arrested Pinki and brought her back to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

“Yes, we brought Pinki from Jabalpur and her parents have also identified her, so has her husband. We will produce her before the court and then will file a case of criminal conspiracy against her parents for falsely implicating Manoj. The court will also soon release her husband Manoj Sharma who is in prison for the last two years,” Kantesh Mishra, police officer in Saraiya Police Station, told Sputnik.

