South Korean President Accepts Resignation of Country's Chief Prosecutor

MOSCOW (Sputnik)South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the country's Prosecutor-General Kim Soo-nam, the president's press secretary said.

"President Moon, this afternoon, accepted Prosecutor-General Kim Soo-nam's resignation," Yoon Young-chan said in a press conference, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to Yoon, the resignation will be effective as of Monday and the decision to let Kim go was not an easy one.

Kim reportedly still had seven months left in his two-year term.

Moon was chosen the new South Korean president on Tuesday, backed by over 40 percent of the voters.

