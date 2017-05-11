Afghan Security Forces Push Back Taliban Militants From Kunduz City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghanistan's security forces have pushed back militants of the Taliban terrorist movement (banned in Russia) from the northern city of Kunduz by almost two kilometers (1.2 miles) on the seventh day of the battle, local media reported Wednesday, citing soldiers on the front line of the battlefield.

Afghan forces are fighting against Taliban militants blocking a main highway linking Kunduz to the Takhar province.

According to TOLOnews broadcaster, four out of nine districts of Kunduz are controlled by Taliban, while the five remaining districts are facing high and medium security threats.

The Kunduz-Takhar Highway is still closed in light of ongoing clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban, the broadcaster reported.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, with the Taliban and Daesh terror group, which is also prohibited in Russia, operating in the country.