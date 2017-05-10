South Korean President Appoints Governor Lee Nak-Yon as PM

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed South Jeolla Province Governor Lee Nak-yon as prime minister, South Korean media reported Wednesday.
Moon also offered Suh Hoon to lead the South Korean intelligence agency and Im Jong-seok to serve as the presidential chief of staff, according to the Yonhap news service.
