At Least 51 Injured in Double Explosion at Thai Tourist Hotspot of Pattani

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Afghan Security Forces Thwart Three Explosions in Less Than Week in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first bomb exploded inside the mall at 2 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT), while the second one planted in a motorbike parked outside blew up as people were leaving the building, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

At least four people have reportedly sustained serious injuries due to the explosions.

Thailand's southern-most Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani provinces on the border with Malaysia are majority-Malay and predominantly Muslim, while the rest of the state’s provinces are mostly populated by Buddhists.

Violence in the region escalated in 2000 and a state of emergency was declared in 2004. Amid the turmoil, several groups of Muslim militants have demanded autonomy for the region or complete secession from Thailand. Some 6,500 people have been killed during the ongoing conflict, with the the majority of them being civilians.