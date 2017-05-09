Register
15:42 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Policemen board a truck during a search for suspected Jemaah Islamiyah members in Aceh Besar, Aceh province

    While All Eyes Are on Syria, This Jihadist Group Gathers Momentum in Asia

    © AFP 2017/ CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    161561

    Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), a terrorist group intent on establishing a caliphate in Southeast Asia, has reportedly rebuilt itself in recent years following a decline in 2007, the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC) asserted, adding that the group responsible for 2002 bombing in Bali has also invested into creating its militarized force.

    Since 2010, Jemaah Islamiyah "has been building a clandestine military wing while broadening its traditional base through above-ground preaching and recruitment on university campuses," IPAC said in its latest report released on April 27.

    Indonesian Special Forces soldiers, also known as Kopassus, take position during a joint anti-terrorism exercise with Australia's elite unit SAS at the Bali International Airport, in Kuta, Indonesia on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Firdia Lisnawati
    'Stable’ Indonesia Bets on ‘Soft’ Approach to Beating Terrorism
    The IPAC maintains that the group does not present "an immediate threat" to Indonesia and the region since it has pledged not to use violent means to pursue its ultimate goal of establishing an Islamic state in Southeast Asia. In addition, the organization has been fiercely opposed to Daesh.

    JI's leadership is allegedly more interested in acquiring political influence and taking part in existing political institutions.

    "The purpose of the new military wing is not to deploy it in acts of terrorism but to build a capacity for producing and using weapons in preparation for an eventual confrontation with the enemy – or bid for power. That aim may have been temporarily halted … but it is not likely to go away," the IPAC said.

    To this end, Jemaah Islamiyah is reported to have sent an unknown number of its members to Syria between 2014 and 2016 so that they would acquire "military and combat skills," training with radical groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad. JI militants did not receive training from Daesh.

    People walk at an area hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Pentagon Chief Questions Syria Safe Zones Plan as Russia Finds Way to Help Stop War... Again
    The IPAC acknowledged that the latest incarnation of Jemaah Islamiyah should be considered a security risk.

    "The danger is not so much that the current leadership will return to violence. It is rather that if recruitment continues, a more militant wing may split off as has happened repeatedly in JI’s long history," the report said.

    In an opinion piece for Sputnik, political commentator Dmitri Kosyrev shared similar sentiments.

    "Interestingly, relations between Jemaah Islamiyah and Daesh have been complicated. JI leaders foresaw that Daesh could fail in the Middle East and tried to distance themselves from the group. However, soon those who were sentenced following 2002 and 2009 terrorist attacks in Indonesia will be out of prison. Some of those who fought in Syria and Iraq will return home unnoticed. Then infighting among Jemaah Islamiyah members will escalate," he said.

    Deir ez-Zor, Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Deir ez-Zor Under Siege: 'If Not For Russian Planes, We'd Be Dead' (PHOTOS)
    Kosyrev further said that the same trend has been visible in Malaysia, with local jihadists opting for a similar tactic from the moment Russia sent its forces to assist Damascus in its efforts to tackle radical groups in Syria.

    "They understood that there would be no mini-caliphate in the Middle East. They also took into account that those who were suspected of taking part in combat operations would be detained on the border. Instead, they have started to infiltrate legitimate institutions, engaging in campaigning and lawmaking," he explained.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Afghanistan, Iraq Wars Major Push Factors for Extremism, Terrorism - Report
    Daesh Reaches Indonesia: What Was the Real Message of Jakarta Attack?
    'Simply Naïve' to Think Pentagon is Capable of Tackling Daesh in This Country
    Kurdish-Led Forces Free Watani Hospital From Daesh Near Al Tabqah in North Syria
    Tags:
    Jihadists, Islamic extremism, terrorism, radical Islam, Daesh, Jemaah Islamiyah, Southeast Asia, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok