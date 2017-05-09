Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off Japan’s Southern Coast

TOKYO (Sputnik) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has occurred in the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s southern coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

New post (Strong quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami risk) has been published on World Fast News — https://t.co/C2DgboonJl pic.twitter.com/5GVNYRKbW2 — world fast news (@WorldFastNewz) May 9, 2017

Japan just got hit by 5.9 now jumped to 6.0 2nd storng quake today pic.twitter.com/2Lyk0hUIZ0 — curtis bond (@tweetmaster132) May 9, 2017

​The agency reported that the epicenter of the quake, which measured 3 on Japan’s scale of 0 to 7, was 10 kilometers (some 6 miles) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

Despite the fact that light earth tremors had been registered in the Japanese Okinawa prefecture, no information about either victims or destructions had been announced.