Malaysian Police Confirm Death of Top Daesh Recruiter From Country in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Inspector-General of Malaysia's Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed that Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, who was the top recruiter of Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group of the Malaysian origin, was killed.

On March 2, Wanndy's wife said on her social media that her husband had reportedly been killed in a drone strike in Syria. Police responded to the statement, adding that the information had been checked.

"After reviewing intelligence, we can confirm that Wanndy was killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria, on April 29," Khalid said, as quoted by The Star Online news outlet.

According to media reports, Wanndy moved to the Daesh-occupied territory of Syria in 2015. The terrorist is infamous for his recruitment of Malaysians and masterminding several attacks, such as the bombing of a club in June 2016 that injured a total of eight people.