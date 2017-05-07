Register
01:31 GMT +307 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Taiwan Coast Guard's vessel patrols during Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's visit to Pengjia Islet in the East China Sea, north of Taiwan, Saturday, April 9, 2016.

    Taiwan Fires on Chinese Fishing Boat with Rubber Bullets, Infuriating Beijing

    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    131902

    Taiwan's coast guard injured two Chinese fishermen whose boat illegally entered the island nation's waters on Saturday, further fraying tempers between Taipei and Beijing.

    The incident occurred early Saturday morning when a fishing boat from China's Guangdong Province was detected fewer than 25 nautical miles from Taiwan's Penghu island chain. The Chinese vessel refused to stop for inspection, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration reported, despite several radio warnings.

    Taiwanese soldiers carrying anti-tank Apilas weapons exit a CM33 Fighting Vehicle during the annual Han Kuang exercises. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan Launches Annual Military Exercises to Counter Beijing's Alleged Threat

    When crew members tried to prevent Taiwan's officers from boarding their boat, the coast guard fired on the craft with rubber bullets, injuring two crew members, Focus Taiwan reports. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and are in stable condition. The coast guard took control of the vessel and Taiwanese authorities detained the five other crewmembers onboard.

    "This shooting incident… is outrageous," spokesman An Fengshan of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement. "We asked Taiwan to immediately investigate and solve the problem, as well as release the [mainland] ship as soon as possible," it continued.

    An said Taiwan had disrespected the crew's rights to traditional fishing grounds and called for their quick release, the South China Morning Post reports.

    The Penghu archipelago lies about 50 kilometers from Taiwan's main island, and about 140 kilometers from China's coast.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Gives Into Chinese Pressure On Taiwan

    Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council noted that despite China's moratorium on fishing boats, the powerhouse doesn't seem to be stopping its boats from breaking its own rules.

    "Mainland fishing boats have violated Taiwan's law and repeatedly engaged in illegal fishing, seriously affecting Taiwanese fishermen's rights and interests," MAC said, according to Focus Taiwan. It suggested Beijing "educate" its fishermen to prevent further incidents.

    Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration says the island state chased more than 100 Chinese fishing vessels out of its waters last year, and it has raised fines for such trespassing to more than $331,000. Patrols have been stepped up under President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seen as pro-Taiwanese independence.

    Taiwan stopped, detained and fined crews from at least two fishing boats from Hong Kong and the mainland in March.

    Related:

    Taiwan Bans Eating Dogs and Cats Amid Animal Cruelty Scandals
    Tokyo Dismisses Chinese Protest Over Visit of Senior Japanese Official to Taiwan
    Taiwan Launches Submarine Building Project to Boost National Defense
    Tags:
    rubber bullet, territorial waters, contested waters, fishing boat, boat, fishing, Penghu, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok