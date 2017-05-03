Three Coalition Service Members Wounded in Afghanistan Blast - NATO Mission

© REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir NATO Chief Condemns Deadly Attack on Alliance's Convoy in Afghan Capital

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Three NATO Resolute Support mission service members in Afghanistan were wounded in a bombing that targeted a coalition convoy in Kabul, US Forces — Afghanistan spokesperson William Salvin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Three coalition service members were wounded. All sustained non-life threatening wounds [and] are in stable condition," Salvin stated.

According to media reports, Salvin later confirmed the service members were US citizens. They are receiving treatment at coalition medical facilities.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the attack saying that the fight against terrorism would continue.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed that eight civilians had died in the explosion near Abdul Haq square in the Macroyan area of Kabul. Some 22 people were injured as result of the attack.

