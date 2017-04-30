BEIJING (Sputnik) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday morning to the southeast of Taiwan, according to the report.

The agency stated that the earthquake occurred at 9:57 a.m. local time (1:57 GMT), some 163 kilometers (101 miles) to the southeast of Taitung County. The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 96 kilometers, the agency said.

#Earthquake M5.2 Taiwan Region 6mins ago 30 Apr 01:57 UTC — report/info: https://t.co/h3VoLNpRcY — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) April 30, 2017

​There has been no information regarding casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake.

Taiwan is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active region of the Earth, where almost 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.