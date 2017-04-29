MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A massive landslide of the volume of 1 million cubic meters hit the village at 7 a.m. local time [01:00 GMT], burying 11 houses, four of which were empty. The owners of the destroyed houses were ordered to evacuate from the danger zone back in March, but decided to remain in place, according to the ministry.

"According to preliminary data, 24 people were killed by the landslide," the press service said.

The emergencies ministry said it continues rescue operations and does not exclude the possibility that more landslides may occur in the region.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered Sunday a national day of mourning.

Almost 2,500 people are living in the areas prone to landslides in the Kyrgyz region of Osh. Some 800 families received state loans and moved to safer places, while 445 families are currently awaiting the resettlement. More than 1,000 families received the state loans and land for the resettlement, but still continue to live in the dangerous area.