Bombardier Joint Venture Reaches $79Mln Deal With China for High Speed Trains

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Bombardier Transportation’s joint venture in China, Bombardier Sifang, will build 40 new generation high-speed train cars for China Railway, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"This new contract for five eight-car trainsets is valued at approximately 543 million Chinese RMBs (73 million euro, $79 million US) and follows a separate contract for 144 high speed cars announced by the JV [joint venture] in early March," the release stated.

Bombardier China President Jianwei Zhang said the company has already produced more than 3,000 high-speed train cars for the Chinese market.

