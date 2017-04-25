Australian Prime Minister Visits Afghanistan, Iraq Amid Commemorative Anzac Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Anzac Day commemorations are being held across Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday in order to pay respect to the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Turkish Gallipoli peninsula against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

“The Prime Minister has marked Anzac Day with a visit to the troops in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Turnbull’s office said on Twitter.

It has been an honour to meet the servicemen and women in the Middle East, to thank the Anzacs of today for their service. pic.twitter.com/MrkGH1f6AZ — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) 24 апреля 2017 г.

​Australia first deployed its troops in Afghanistan in 2001 and withdrew major part of the troops in late 2013. In 2010-2017, Australia allocated $500 million to the sustainment of the Afghan security forces.

Australia participates in the US-led coalition of some 60 nations to fight against Daesh terrorist group, (outlawed in Russia, Australia, and many other countries), on the territory of Iraq and Syria.