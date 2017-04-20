Married Indian Man Shuts Down Three Airports to Avoid Meeting His Girlfriend

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Security agencies conducted major anti-terror drills, deploying sniffer dogs and other measures to thwart any hijack bid or terror attacks at the three airports. But now all of that seems to be based on a hoax call and email.

The police in Hyderabad have arrested a travel agent, who had gifted a fake ticket to a woman he met over social media. The plan was to make her believe that they will meet in Goa, but couldn't due to circumstances beyond his control by putting the airports out of action.

The airports affected were the Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports, the police told reporters.

Besides the tip-off, the accused man, Vamsi Krishna, later sent an email as well, which ultimately led the police to him and his subsequent arrest. Pretending to be a woman in the mail, he informed the police of hearing about simultaneous hijack attempts from the three airports.

While the security agencies prepared for any eventuality, the simultaneous police investigation into the source of tip-off led them to Vamsi Krishna and his plot.

"He has been arrested and a police case has been filed against him for impersonation, providing false information and also under the IT Act," Senior police officer Limba Reddy told reporters.