19:31 GMT +318 April 2017
    A woman in a hair salon which opened at one of the advanced industrial facilities in Pyongyang

    Going for the Chop, North Korean Style: Choose From 15 Different Haircuts

    © Sputnik/ Maria Sidibe
    Asia & Pacific
    0 26120

    Visitors to the hairdresser in North Korea have a choice of 15 male and female haircuts, a Finnish journalist reports.

    A Finnish reporter who spent a week in North Korea has shared amazing photographs of life in the isolated country, where few foreign journalists are allowed to venture.

    During his time there, Makelainen shared several observations with his Twitter followers.

    For example, visitors to hairdressing salons in North Korea have to choose from a list of styles – 15 each for men and women. 

    ​Surprisingly, Makelainen was able to buy Coca-Cola during his time in North Korea, although internet access was an expensive commodity.

    ​​He sampled North Korean beer and a local swimming pool.

    ​​Makelainen traveled home on the North Korean airline carrier Air Koryo. After a delay in Pyongyang, he finally boarded the flight and arrived back in Beijing.

    ​​Makelainen, who works for Finland's Yle News, arrived in Pyongyang last week as part of a group of foreign journalists who were invited to observe the nation's most important national holiday.

    On April 15, the country commemorated the 105th anniversary of the country's founder and former leader Kim Il-sung. The occasion is known as "Day of the Sun," and celebrations included a major military parade.

