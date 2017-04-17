Register
    Delhi Metro

    Delhi’s Busiest Metro Station Plays Hardcore Porn, Incident Goes Viral

    © Photo: WillaMissionary
    Asia & Pacific
    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has formed a committee to investigate how a hardcore porn clip ended up playing on a LED screen at its central hub Rajiv Chowk Metro station. The incident is said to have happened on April 9, Sunday, when the metro is typically used by families.

    Indian students shout slogans as they hold placards demanding stringent punishment to rapists during a protest in New Delhi, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Under Public Pressure, India Announces First Sex Offenders Registry
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The DMRC had initially distanced itself from the incident saying it wasn’t aware of the clip but later blamed a private contractor for the incident. LED Screens on several major Delhi Metro railway stations are used for advertisement and informative purposes. 

    The investigation was launched after the 25-second clip went viral on social media and TV news channels aired reports on it. The probe will also look into the incident from a cyber-security breach angle as well. The smart LED TV is connected to the station's open Wi-Fi network, which can be used by passengers.

    "The LED TV (smart TV with multiple features) system was under commissioning and Wi-Fi port was accessible. Prima facie, as per CCTV footage, three men ran a porn clip through their mobile on the TV at Rajiv Chowk station. Attempts are being made to identify these men. CCTV footage is under examination to identify the culprits," Anuj Dayal, the DMRC spokesperson, said in a statement.

    The DMRC is also thinking of a centralized control and password protection for the installed systems.

