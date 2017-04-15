Register
12:41 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Logo Contest 2017 - Mr Ajoy Kumar Biswas

    Logo Marking 70th Anniversary of India-Russia Relations Launched

    © Photo: Twitter/ Russia in India‏
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    India and Russia have charted a year-long celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. The two countries released a logo to mark the occasion and the logo has the flags of both countries with the figure 70 written on it.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) The logo was selected from the 45 different entries that came in from participants in India and Russia.

    It was on April 13, 1947, four months and two days before the declaration of Indian independence, that India and Russia established their diplomatic ties and since then their ties has blossomed into a strategic partnership. Both countries are celebrating their 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties throughout this year.

    ​The India-Russia partnership has stood the test of time and is a privileged and strategic understanding.

    "India-Russia ties are unique. It is not merely on the government-to-government level but it is much deeper into the psyche of the people of both the countries," Anuradha Chenoy, Professor of Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU told Sputnik.

    "People-to-people contacts is one of the major highlights of this partnership. We have adopted each other's culture and language. Russia has been our defense partner since decades and even today most of the defense equipment is of Russian origin. The core of our partnership is reliability, which is really unique. Russia has helped us build nuclear power plants when the US and other countries had put sanctions on us. Although recently India has built closer ties with the US and other European countries, no one can replace Russia. I hope that India-Russia ties will be further strengthened in the coming years," Chenoy said.

     

    Related:

    Britain Eyes India's Defense Market But Experts Ask If the UK Can Outdo Russia
    Russia, India Have 'Key Roles' in Bringing Stability to the World
    Criticism in Indian Media Fails to Eclipse 70th Anniversary of Russia-India Ties
    Tags:
    logo, anniversary, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok