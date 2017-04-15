Register
15 April 2017
    A North Korean military soldier peeps through his country's ruling party flags decorating the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, ahead of its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    Beijing Urges Parties to Korean Peninsula Conflict to Abstain From Provocations

    Asia & Pacific
    The Chinese foreign minister said Friday that the conflict on the Korean Peninsula "could break out at any moment," calling the parties to refrain from provocations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Beijing urges all the relevant parties to abstain from provocations and further escalation of the situation around North Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

    "We call on all parties to refrain from provoking and threatening each other, whether in words or actions, and not let the situation get to an irreversible and unmanageable stage," Wang said, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.

    The Chinese foreign minister added that a conflict on the peninsula "could break out at any moment."

    The situation in North Korea has recently escalated after US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula on Saturday amid North Korea threat.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean Nuclear Issue: Seoul 'Needs to Take Matters Into Its Own Hands'
    On Friday, US media claimed that President Donald Trump may order a strike against North Korea in case Pyongyang decides to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of, while calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program.

    In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being an April launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to media reports. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

      avatar
      jas
      "We call on all parties to refrain from provoking and threatening each other, whether in words or actions, and not let the situation get to an irreversible and unmanageable stage," Wang said, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.
      --
      Trump should be saying that, instead of sending more provocations, US troops and weapons.
    • Reply
      avatar
      siljvn9
      Beijing is just too scare, the US has been provoking China for decade and China just don't do anything. Why Does China leader loo for North Korean and learn something good from their Leader? If China's leader was like the North Korean's one, China will be in much better position in the world stage. Look at China sea, China always warns and protest and the US just don't give a monkey about China's warning because that is just a bluffing. I think China is already use with the US bulling as Russia.
