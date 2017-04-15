Beijing Urges Parties to Korean Peninsula Conflict to Abstain From Provocations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Beijing urges all the relevant parties to abstain from provocations and further escalation of the situation around North Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

"We call on all parties to refrain from provoking and threatening each other, whether in words or actions, and not let the situation get to an irreversible and unmanageable stage," Wang said, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.

The Chinese foreign minister added that a conflict on the peninsula "could break out at any moment."

The situation in North Korea has recently escalated after US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula on Saturday amid North Korea threat.

On Friday, US media claimed that President Donald Trump may order a strike against North Korea in case Pyongyang decides to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of, while calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program.

In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being an April launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to media reports. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.