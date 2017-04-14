Register
13:57 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    North Korean men push their bicycles along Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    Russia Worried US Could Strike N Korea With Key State Dept Posts Vacant Envoy

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan (10)
    141360

    Moscow is worried that the US could strike North Korea with key State Department posts still vacant, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik.

    Korean People's Army soldiers and city residents at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russia Considers Regime Change in North Korea Unacceptable - Envoy to Pyongyang
    PYONGYANG (Sputnik) — Moscow is worried US President Donald Trump could decide to strike North Korea with key State Department posts still vacant, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik.

    "From the viewpoint of the Trump administration's actions, it is difficult to predict. He has not yet formed a Korean team and there is a danger that decisions regarding North Korea will be made without taking into account the opinion of experts on Korea. This raises certain concerns," Matsegora said.

    The ambassador added that he as a specialist on Korea with 40 years of experience would advise Trump to not carry out such strike.

    On Thursday, the NBC channel reported, citing sources in the US intelligence services, that the United States could carry out a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decides to complete another nuclear weapons test. The reports came out shortly after Trump told reporters that the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program "will be taken care of."

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia Not to Speculate on US MOAB Bomb Deployment in N Korea, Syria - Moscow
    Also on Thursday, the United States dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb, the 22,000 pound GBU-43, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, nicknamed "Mother of All Bombs," from a military airlift aircraft in eastern Afghanistan. The strike targeted an underground complex and tunnels allegedly used by Daesh (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia), killing at least 36 Daesh militants, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

    Trump later stated he did not know if the use of the MOAB bomb sent any kind of message to North Korea.

    Topic:
    US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan (10)

    Related:

    Russia Considers Regime Change in North Korea Unacceptable - Envoy to Pyongyang
    Russia, China Seek to Avoid Chaos in North Korea With New Sanctions - Envoy
    New North Korea Missile Launches Not Ruled Out Soon - Russian Ambassador
    US Prepared to Strike North Korea if Missile Test Appears Imminent
    Tags:
    Strike, Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), U.S. Department of State, Afghan Ministry of Defense, Alexander Matsegora, Donald Trump, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      CHina or Russia or both will have to help N.K against american aggression. Especially China will need assist N.K
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok