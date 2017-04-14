"From the viewpoint of the Trump administration's actions, it is difficult to predict. He has not yet formed a Korean team and there is a danger that decisions regarding North Korea will be made without taking into account the opinion of experts on Korea. This raises certain concerns," Matsegora said.
The ambassador added that he as a specialist on Korea with 40 years of experience would advise Trump to not carry out such strike.
On Thursday, the NBC channel reported, citing sources in the US intelligence services, that the United States could carry out a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decides to complete another nuclear weapons test. The reports came out shortly after Trump told reporters that the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program "will be taken care of."
Trump later stated he did not know if the use of the MOAB bomb sent any kind of message to North Korea.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete CHina or Russia or both will have to help N.K against american aggression. Especially China will need assist N.K
Maxi