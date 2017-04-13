Register
19:40 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Peony cultural festival opens in Central China

    Dazzling Peony Cultural Festival Opens in Central China

    © Photo: Global Times
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    05811

    The 35th Luoyang peony cultural festival kicked off amidst dazzling lights and joyful dances at a stadium in Luoyang, central China's Henan province on Monday. Presenting a feast of culture, the city has once again attracted more limelight from the world.

    Li Meng, vice chairman of the 10th CPPCC National Committee announced the opening of the event amid applause after Shu Qing, vice governor of Henan province delivered an opening speech. The National anthem was played before the announcement.

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    © AFP 2017/ Ye Aung Thu
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    14
    The peony festival, starting from 1983, was held on a yearly basis. With growing influence, it is now a world-famous festival for cultural communication, trade and economic cooperation and tourism.

    Art performance at the opening ceremony of the 35th Luoyang peony festival.

    Themed with “Gather in the millennial capital and share the beauty of peony”, the 35th festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Henan provincial government.

    The stage, built in a shape of peony and decorated by star-shaped lights, presented a visual effect of light sculptures. The light effects, coupled with the stage, the lake, large props, wires and visual reality devices, composed a holographic image that enables the audience to “travel through space”.

    Peony cultural festival opens in Central China
    © Photo: Global Times
    Peony cultural festival opens in Central China

    Under the shining and colorful lights, the melody of the Song of Peony echoed in the air of Luoyang when a giant peony blossomed in the center of the stage. The first performance of the ceremony, having been re-arranged and repolished, is a narration of the glorious history of Luoyang peony festival over the last 34 years.

    Art performance at the opening ceremony of the 35th Luoyang peony festival.

    Apart from the Song of Peony, the one-hour show also presented other performances including dance China’s Henan, drama Dream of Silk Road, song Falling Love with Luoyang and dance Blossoming China.

    The ceremony has brought the audiences closer to Luoyang’s history, Silk Road culture, industries and technologies. The presence of astronaut Chen Dong at the end of the show, who is also from Luoyang, has brought the ceremony to a culmination.

    It is learnt that aerial photography was applied during the opening ceremony. The filming team was the same one responsible for the 2016 CCTV Spring Festival Gala.

    Art performance at the opening ceremony of the 35th Luoyang peony festival.

    The lake turned into a sea of peony under the assistance of virtual technology, presenting a magnificent view together with the stage, auditorium and the night scene of the city. Named after Kawei Auto, the ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Henan provincial government, and held by Luoyang municipal government and Luoyang Tourism Development Commission with the assistance from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and YTO Group Corporation.

    Peony cultural festival opens in Central China
    © Photo: Global Times
    Peony cultural festival opens in Central China

    The event was sponsored by Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd., and supported by Yidian Holding Group Co., Ltd., Yichuan Rural Commercial Bank and Jinxin Jewelry. Tibet Glacial Water has been appointed as the exclusive drinking water for the opening ceremony.

    Luoyang Tourism Development Commission, as an operator of the peony festival, made every effort to make the festival a platform promoting reform, culture industry, industry integration, civilization and people’s happiness.

    The Dazzling Opening Ceremony of the Chinese Culture Festival in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    The Dazzling Opening Ceremony of the Chinese Culture Festival in Moscow
    11
    The opening ceremony was attended by Li Meng, Yu Qun, Party member of and Assistant Minister of Culture, Li Ya, member of the Henan Provincial Party Standing Committee and Secretary of CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, Jiang Duyun, Deputy Director of the Henan Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee, Shu Qing, Gao Tijian, vice-chairman of Henan Provincial Committee of CPPCC.

    Important business representatives from China and the rest of the world, as well as leaders from offices under the Ministry of Culture, related provincial departments as well as other sister provinces and cities were present at the event as well.

    Chaired by Liu Wankang, deputy secretary of the Luoyang municipal Party committee and mayor of Luoyang, the ceremony was also attended by Vice Secretary of CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee Yuan Yongxin, chairman of the Standing Committee of Luoyang People's Congress Li Shaomin, chairman of Luoyang Municipal Committee of CPPCC Liu Ying’an, municipal leaders, and social representatives.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    S Korea, China, Japan Agree to Hold 'Culture Olympics' in 2018-2022
    Tags:
    festival, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok