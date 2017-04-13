Dazzling Peony Cultural Festival Opens in Central China

Li Meng, vice chairman of the 10th CPPCC National Committee announced the opening of the event amid applause after Shu Qing, vice governor of Henan province delivered an opening speech. The National anthem was played before the announcement.

The peony festival, starting from 1983, was held on a yearly basis. With growing influence, it is now a world-famous festival for cultural communication, trade and economic cooperation and tourism.

Art performance at the opening ceremony of the 35th Luoyang peony festival.

Themed with “Gather in the millennial capital and share the beauty of peony”, the 35th festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Henan provincial government.

The stage, built in a shape of peony and decorated by star-shaped lights, presented a visual effect of light sculptures. The light effects, coupled with the stage, the lake, large props, wires and visual reality devices, composed a holographic image that enables the audience to “travel through space”.

Under the shining and colorful lights, the melody of the Song of Peony echoed in the air of Luoyang when a giant peony blossomed in the center of the stage. The first performance of the ceremony, having been re-arranged and repolished, is a narration of the glorious history of Luoyang peony festival over the last 34 years.

Apart from the Song of Peony, the one-hour show also presented other performances including dance China’s Henan, drama Dream of Silk Road, song Falling Love with Luoyang and dance Blossoming China.

The ceremony has brought the audiences closer to Luoyang’s history, Silk Road culture, industries and technologies. The presence of astronaut Chen Dong at the end of the show, who is also from Luoyang, has brought the ceremony to a culmination.

It is learnt that aerial photography was applied during the opening ceremony. The filming team was the same one responsible for the 2016 CCTV Spring Festival Gala.

The lake turned into a sea of peony under the assistance of virtual technology, presenting a magnificent view together with the stage, auditorium and the night scene of the city. Named after Kawei Auto, the ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Henan provincial government, and held by Luoyang municipal government and Luoyang Tourism Development Commission with the assistance from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and YTO Group Corporation.

The event was sponsored by Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd., and supported by Yidian Holding Group Co., Ltd., Yichuan Rural Commercial Bank and Jinxin Jewelry. Tibet Glacial Water has been appointed as the exclusive drinking water for the opening ceremony.

Luoyang Tourism Development Commission, as an operator of the peony festival, made every effort to make the festival a platform promoting reform, culture industry, industry integration, civilization and people’s happiness.

The opening ceremony was attended by Li Meng, Yu Qun, Party member of and Assistant Minister of Culture, Li Ya, member of the Henan Provincial Party Standing Committee and Secretary of CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, Jiang Duyun, Deputy Director of the Henan Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee, Shu Qing, Gao Tijian, vice-chairman of Henan Provincial Committee of CPPCC.

Important business representatives from China and the rest of the world, as well as leaders from offices under the Ministry of Culture, related provincial departments as well as other sister provinces and cities were present at the event as well.

Chaired by Liu Wankang, deputy secretary of the Luoyang municipal Party committee and mayor of Luoyang, the ceremony was also attended by Vice Secretary of CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee Yuan Yongxin, chairman of the Standing Committee of Luoyang People's Congress Li Shaomin, chairman of Luoyang Municipal Committee of CPPCC Liu Ying’an, municipal leaders, and social representatives.

This article was originally published in the Global Times.