Pyongyang Could Be Capable of Launching Sarin-Loaded Missiles, Japanese FM Says

US Navy Strike Group Joins Japan to Provide Options Against Pyongyang

TOKYO (Sputnik) – In a Thursday address to the Japanese parliament, Abe warned, as cited by The Financial Times, that it was possible that North Korea could place sarin on its missile warheads.

Abe stressed that Japan and China are looking for ways to peacefully resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing could help "solve the North Korea problem" during a news conference on Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Specifically, he cited Beijing’s decision to cease imports of coal from North Korea as a sign of Beijing’s support for international efforts to reign in the rogue nuclear state.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted March 6. The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations. In addition, North Korea reportedly launched on April 5 a ballistic missile from Sinpho, in the South Hamgyong province.