Pyongyang Could Be Capable of Launching Sarin-Loaded Missiles, Japanese FM Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) – In a Thursday address to the Japanese parliament, Abe warned, as cited by The Financial Times, that it was possible that North Korea could place sarin on its missile warheads.
Abe stressed that Japan and China are looking for ways to peacefully resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.
US President Donald Trump expressed hope after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing could help "solve the North Korea problem" during a news conference on Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Specifically, he cited Beijing’s decision to cease imports of coal from North Korea as a sign of Beijing’s support for international efforts to reign in the rogue nuclear state.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted March 6. The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations. In addition, North Korea reportedly launched on April 5 a ballistic missile from Sinpho, in the South Hamgyong province.
In a dramatic reversal of his position, US President Donald Trump claimed that NATO, which he had been criticizing, is no longer "obsolete" and should play more significant role in the fight against Daesh, a violent extremist group banned in a number of countries, including Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have discussed urgent issues on the bilateral agenda as part of Tillerson’s first visit to the Russian capital in his new post.
The World Bank reported that the economic outlook for developing East Asia will remain broadly positive in the next three years due to robust domestic demand and a gradual recovery of the global economy.
Popular Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is taking a leave of absence from his hit show “The O’Reilly Factor” amid sexual harassment allegations that prompted 60 advertisers to flee. Some have posited that O’Reilly may have broadcast his last show Tuesday, but Fox refutes this.
