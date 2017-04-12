–

BEIJING (Sputnik)Various media reports alleging the deployment of troops have emerged since Monday.

"The information is a total fabrication," the Defense Ministry said, when asked if China had sent an additional contingent to the border with North Korea.

On Saturday, an US naval strike group led by aircraft carrier Carl Vinson was sent to the Korean Peninsula. North Korea warned Tuesday of the possibility of a response to the US "aggression."

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Defense Ministry called on all parties involved in the situation on the Korean Peninsula to refrain from irresponsible actions.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted March 6. The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations. In addition, North Korea reportedly launched on April 5 a ballistic missile from Sinpho, in the South Hamgyong province.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!