China, Myanmar Sign Historic Deal on Oil Pipeline After Decade of Talks

© AP Photo/ Jin Liangkuai India and China Vie for Greater Share in Oil Sales in Myanmar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to China Daily newspaper, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Myanmar counterpart U Htin Kyaw signed the agreement and eight other cooperation documents on Monday.

No details of the agreement have been disclosed so far, though the pipeline launch is set to take place in the near future, according to China's Vice-Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin.

The pipeline is set to connect Myanmar's western Kyaukpyu Port to China's southwestern Yunnan province.

During the talks Xi also stressed that Beijing was interested in close cooperation with Naypyidaw, in particular, in connectivity projects and creation of special economic zones.

China and Myanmar agreed on construction of a 770 kilometer-long (478 miles) pipeline about 10 years ago, with works completed in 2014. However, the launch had never taken place due to constant disagreements between the two countries. The pipeline has a strategic importance to China.