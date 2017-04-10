Register
14:20 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Drought-stricken farmers from India's southern state of Tamil Nadu display the skulls of farmers who have committed suicide due to rising debts at a protest in New Delhi on March 27, 2017

    Indian Farmers Stage Naked Protest Outside Prime Minister’s Office

    © REUTERS/ Thomson Reuters Foundation / Nita Bhalla
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    After being denied an audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, debt-ridden farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu stripped naked and rolled on the road in front of the offices of the President and Prime Minister in the scorching Delhi heat.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — For almost a whole month, hundreds of farmers from the southern state have been camping in Delhi, demanding drought relief from the government. They said Tamil Nadu state had faced one of the worst droughts over the last two years and they are unable to pay bank loans due to crop failure. Since October last, more than 270 farmers have been forced to commit suicide, said the farmers.On Monday afternoon, some farmers went to the Prime Minister's Office to submit a memorandum to PM Modi but they weren't allowed to meet him. On their way back from the Prime Minister's Office to their Delhi protest site, Jantar Mantar, they took off their clothes and rolled on the road.

    ​"The Prime Minister refused to meet us, that's why we are running naked. This is our sad state, look at our pathetic state. We came here to meet the Prime Minister, but they didn't let us meet him. We have no other place go, that's why we're running naked," said Iyyakannu, one of the protesting farmers.

    India Election
    © AP Photo/ Prabhjot Gill
    Deadly Anti-Women’s Right Protests Postpone Local Election in India
    The farmers have chosen various methods to draw the attention of the Modi government which has given $147.5 billion tax relief to corporate in the first two years of its tenure. Farmers are demanding that the government treat them on par with big business. They have sought the implementation of the Swaminathan committee report that recommended suitable remuneration of all crops.

    Over the last month, protesting farmers have held skulls of dead farmers in their hands, dead snakes in their mouth and even shaved their heads and mustaches to gain the government's attention.

    Related:

    Protests Erupt After Indian Fisherman’s Killed By Sri Lankan Navy Fire
    Deadly Anti-Women’s Right Protests Postpone Local Election in India
    India Protests Espionage Allegations Against Its Diplomats in Pakistan
    Indian Protester Torches 42 Buses for Meal
    Tags:
    protests, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok