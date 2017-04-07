Indians Come Together to Help Robbed Russian Family in Train

© AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH Indian Minister Says Family Values, Secular Culture Fight Radicalization Among Muslim Youth

New Delhi (Sputnik) — When Alaxander woke up at a railway station in the Indian capital on Thursday morning, he found all his valuables missing. He had lost his money, passport and credit card. The family had gone to sleep in the train which they boarded at Manmad in Maharashtra state and were on their way to Ambala in Haryana state.

Fellow Indian passengers came to the shocked Alaxander's rescue. They helped him lodge a complaint with police and collected money for the family. They didn't stop at this and some helped him connect to the Russian Embassy in Delhi while others arranged food for the Russian family.

Mareshev Alaxander said he was touched by the gesture and help given by the Indian passengers.

Recently, Indian foreign secretary S. Jaishankar had pointed out that the India-Russia bonding goes beyond boundaries. He had said India-Russia relations are unique and embedded into Indian psyche and culture.

"In this country, Russia is regarded not just as a time-tested partner but beyond that, when you go to the street and ask people what is your view on Russia, I think you will see the level of support and enthusiasm which is really unique. I can't think of any country which enjoys that degree of popular support," Jaishankar had said recently.

The affection and love for Marashev Alaxander and his family as exhibited by Indian passengers is evidence of such a strong people-to-people connect.