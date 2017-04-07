Three Indian Army Soldiers Dead in Kashmir Avalanche

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Batalik Sector, which is at an altitude of more than 16,000 feet, is prone to avalanches. Earlier this year, the Army lost 19 soldiers in similar avalanches in Gurez, Bandipora, Kupwara and a Major in Ganderbal in January.

Heavy rainfall in the Indian side of Kashmir has triggered landslide and avalanche in various parts of Kashmir. “Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches; a Post in Batalik Sector buried. Special teams toiled inhospitable weather & 15 feet snow overnight; body of 3rd soldier retrieved. Soldiers martyred guarding icy heights,” said a statement from the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

Spoke to J&K CM @MehboobaMufti on the flood situation in the state. Offered all possible support from Centre in dealing with the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 7 апреля 2017 г.

Meanwhile, the rain has created havoc in the valley. The water level in the Jhelum River is above the danger mark and a number of areas in Kashmir have been submerged. People are appreciating the Indian Army which is engaged in relief and rescue across the valley.