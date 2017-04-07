Japan Prolongs Sanctions Against Pyongyang for 2 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A full suspension of trade between Japan and North Korea will continue, as well as the ban on North Korean vessels entering Japanese ports, SBS said on Friday citing Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.