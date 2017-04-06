South Korea Claims Successful Missile Test After North Korea’s Missile Activity

© AFP 2017/ YONHAP South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) – South Korea has conducted a successful test launch of a missile capable of reaching any location in North Korea, in response to Pyongyang’s Wednesday ballistic missile test, media report.

"There was a test firing recently of a Hyunmoo-type ballistic missile with a range of 800km [497 miles] at the Anheung test site of the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) under the wing of the Defense Ministry," a defense source told Yonhap news agency on Thursday, adding that the test was successful.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan. In response to the launch, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the country’s troops were on full combat alert and ready to respond to any provocations from North Korea.