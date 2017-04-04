Five Main Candidates Expected to Take Part in S. Korea Snap President Election

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man Tokyo Sending Back Ambassador to Seoul Amid South Korean Snap Election

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The main contender the Democratic Party’s nominee Moon Jae-in is anticipated to receive around 30 percent of votes, according to Yonhap news agency.

Ahn Cheol-soom, Moon’s main rival, the former chief of the center left People's Party, is supported by around 20 percent of voters according to different polls and is expected to be named the party’s nominee on Tuesday.

Other hopefuls are represented by South Gyeongsang Province Governor Hong Joon-pyo of the former ruling Liberty Korea Party, Yoo Seong-min from the conservative Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party.

The South Korean snap presidential election follows the impeachment of the former President Park Geun-hye in March over her involvement in extorting money from the country’s conglomerates.