Magnitude 4.5 Quake Shakes Central Kazakhstan

ALMATY (Sputnik) – The central Kazakhstan’s Karagandy region was hit on Monday by a 4.5-magnitude earthquake, according to the statement.

“The earthquake’s epicenter is located 456 kilometers [over 283 miles] north of the city Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The depth [of the epicenter] is 35 kilometers,” the statement said.

The tremors were registered at 7:22 a.m. local time (01:22 GMT).

There are no reports about damages and casualties.