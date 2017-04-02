Tax Records of Nearly 40 Ex-Thai Ministers Under Scrutiny

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Thailand's Office of the Auditor-General charged the Revenue Department with examining tax records of about 40 Thailand's former Cabinet members to determine whether they had paid proper taxes on their incomes while in office, local media reported Sunday.

© REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun Bangkok Blast Investigation Reveals Corruption in Thai Immigration Police

According to The Nation media outlet, the tax records of 38 ministers of government of Abhisit Vejjajiva (2008-2011) and Yingluck Shinawatra (2011-2014), 19 politicians from each, are under scrutiny.

"The Office of the Auditor-General is not going after any person in particular, as has been alleged. We are scrutinising everyone," Auditor-General Pisit Leelavachiropas was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

According to Pisit, only four of the ex-Cabinet members reported assets of some $291,000, while others reported assets from some $670,000 to over $84 million.