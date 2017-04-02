South Korea to Search Site of Sewol Ferry’s Shipwreck in Quest for Human Remains

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Korea is going to conduct a massive search at the site of the deadly shipwreck of the Sewol ferry, local media reported on Sunday.

The Shanghai Salvage company will explore over 340,000 square feet of the seabed to find remains of missing people and clues that can help to better understand causes of the shipwreck, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The search operation will last for two months.

© AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE Lifted Sewol Ferry Expected to Be Brought to Port Next Month

The ministry also said that the area had been divided into 40 zones, which will be searched by 50 divers. The area, where the Sewol sank, was also surrounded by almost 10-feet-high steel fences.

Over 300 people died when the Sewol ferry sank in April 2014. The bodies of 295 people have been recovered, nine are missing. Earlier this week, the Sewol was lifted out of the water, put on a transport vessel and sent to the port of Mokpo for further study.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!