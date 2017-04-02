South Korea to Search Site of Sewol Ferry’s Shipwreck in Quest for Human Remains

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Korea is going to conduct a massive search at the site of the deadly shipwreck of the Sewol ferry, local media reported on Sunday.
The Shanghai Salvage company will explore over 340,000 square feet of the seabed to find remains of missing people and clues that can help to better understand causes of the shipwreck, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
The search operation will last for two months.
Over 300 people died when the Sewol ferry sank in April 2014. The bodies of 295 people have been recovered, nine are missing. Earlier this week, the Sewol was lifted out of the water, put on a transport vessel and sent to the port of Mokpo for further study.
