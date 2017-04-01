Over 200 Taliban Militants Surrender to Afghan Government

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Afghan Security Forces Eliminate Some 30 Taliban Members - Defense Ministry

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Over 200 militants of Taliban radical movement, outlawed in Russia, laid down arms and surrendered to the Afghan government in the northern province of Balkh, media reported Saturday, citing a source.

"The armed men joined peace and reconciliation process in Chimtal district, following calls by provincial Governor Atta Mohammad Noor and provincial peace officials and mediation of the local elders," the source was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The source added that Taliban commanders knows as Khan Mohammad and Dawa Khan were among the surrendered militants.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in many countries including the United States and Russia, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

