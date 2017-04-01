At Least Two Killed by Australian Floods

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 64-year-old woman died when her car was swept away in the region on Friday, while another woman’s body was found on Friday morning in floodwaters in the north of NSW, Sky News Australia said on Friday citing police.

#CycloneDebbie is pounding to affect across the Daydream Island, Australia with destructive winds & squally showers pic.twitter.com/IZN3incvQZ — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) March 27, 2017

I'm glad Australia hasn't lost its sense of humor. Prayers to all of those impacted by Cyclone Debbie 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BIdO2daTsa — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) March 31, 2017

​​At least 20,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in NSW and Queensland amid floods, caused by Cyclone Debbie.

The storm hit Australia's Queensland state on Tuesday. Thousands of households remain without power.