Wreckage of South Korean Ferry Sewol Expected in Mokpo Port on Friday Afternoon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The semisubmersible transport vessel carrying Sewol was headed for a port in the city of Mokpo early on Friday, the ministry said as cited by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and will be subject to searches once it reaches the port on Friday afternoon.

© AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE South Korean Specialists Prepared to Load Sunken Sewol Ferry Onto Transport Ship

The upper side of Sewol was lifted over 40 feet above the water surface last Friday. On March 25, Sewol was safely placed onto a semisubmersible transport vessel.

Media reported last week that Sewol was expected to reach the Mokpo port on April 4.

Over 300 people died when the Sewol ferry sank in April 2014. The bodies of 295 people have been recovered, nine are missing. The families of the victims hope that the remains of their relatives will be found during the upcoming search of the ferry and the definite cause of the sinking will be established.