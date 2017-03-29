Mumbai Bans UAVs, Drones for a Month Fearing Air-Borne Attack by Terrorists

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Mumbai Police in their order said only aerial police surveillance will be allowed and anyone violating the order will be punished.

"Terrorists/anti-social elements may attack through drone control by remote or controlled aerial missile, para-gliders, and remote controlled micro light aircraft during March 31, 2017 to April 29, 2017," read the order issued by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to life, health, safety and injury to public property due to such threat.

Mumbai police bans use of UAV till April 29,2017 fearing aerial attacks by terrorists/anti-social elements pic.twitter.com/HgmzzfifxJ — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) 29 марта 2017 г.

​Last year in October, a similar advisory was issued by police in view of Uri army base attack where it had declared Mumbai a no-fly zone for paragliders, drones, micro-light aircraft and such other devices. A similar alert was issued after police spotted four persons near the Mumbai naval base in September last year.