29 March 2017
    A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017

    North Korea May Be 'in Final Stages' of Preparations for Another Nuke Test

    © REUTERS/ KCNA/Handout
    Asia & Pacific
    0 8110

    North Korea may be in the final phases of preparations for a new nuclear test, according to a report by a program of the US-Korea Institute at the School for Advanced and International Studies (SAIS) dubbed 38 North.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Revealed: North Korea May Have Conducted Secret Missile Engine Test
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The program reached the conclusion of North Korea preparing for another nuclear test after analyzing commercial satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site from March 25.

    "Apart from several mining carts at the West Portal [of the site], there is no significant activity at the other areas of the test site," the report stated on Tuesday. "The lack of activity may mean that test preparations are in their final stages."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Eyes on North Korea as Another Nuke Test Expected Soon
    The imagery shows three to four vehicles or equipment trailers at the North Portal’s entrance, according to the report. In addition, the ground texture indicates that the ground may have been laid with communications cables.

    "Also notable, water is being pumped out of the portal and draining downhill to the east and west, presumably to keep the tunnel dry for monitoring or communications equipment," according to the report.

    The program claimed, however, that North Korea is capable of deception and advised to exercise caution before pronouncing the test "imminent."

    North Korea has conducted a total of five nuclear tests, with the last one on September 9, 2016.

