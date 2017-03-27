South Korean Prosecution to Request Arrest of Former President Park

TOKIO (Sputnik) — South Korean prosecutors announced they would seek an arrest warrant for the country’s Ex-President Park Geun-hye over the corruption probe that led to her impeachment, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Park’s charges include bribery, abuse of power, coercion and leaking government secrets.

The corruption scandal involving Park and her friend and close associate Choi Soon-sil erupted in October 2016, leading to Park’s impeachment in December. Choi allegedly was meddling in state affairs, despite not holding any official post, and helping extort money from big corporations.

Earlier in March, the Constitutional court upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach Park. Early presidential election is scheduled to take place on May 9.