Register
18:35 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    From left: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during are photographed before a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Experts Say Russian Game Plan in Eurasia Could Bring India, China Closer

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11630

    Moscow's grand plan to enhance connectivity in Eurasia with the North-South International Corridor could bridge the India-China divide over the One Belt, One Road and other areas, they say.

    Skyline of central Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ Yoshikazu TSUNO
    Japan Hopes to Establish Mutual Trust With Russia on Asia-Pacific Security
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — As India and Russia prepare for their 18th annual summit in early June this year in St. Petersburg, the challenge before the two countries would be to give fresh impetus to their bilateral trade and strategic ties without losing sight of reality. In particular, the rise of China in Eurasia along with its multi-billion-infrastructure push must feature in India-Russia ties, say experts.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit St. Petersburg on June 1 to attend an international economic forum and the annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. The annual summit meet will be the 18th between India and Russia. Both countries are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of long, uninterrupted, and all-weather diplomatic ties.

    Last week, India hosted Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov and announced a number of initiatives and partnership ventures to give a push to USD $30 billion target by 2025 envisioned by PM Modi and President Putin.

    The June summit meet, however, will be preceded by the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) summit convened by China in Beijing which President Putin is expected to attend. The OBOR, which India is not comfortable with, and Russia's recent overtures towards Pakistan have raised a few doubts among some foreign policy observers in India.
    But there are others who reject these qualms, saying these realities cannot be ignored but at the same time, they say that these can't affect India-Russia ties which have stood the test of time.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and China's President Xi Jinping, leave after a meeting with business leader during the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, Summit in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Mejia
    Russia, China May Develop Joint Response to US Missile Defense in Asia - Foreign Ministry
    "Russia is attempting to make an outreach effort towards South Asia, including Pakistan, which is China's closest ally today. But we should also remember that Russia is the only country, which is working with India on building nuclear reactors. No other country is involved with India so deeply in strategic and defense sectors. Having said that, China is the big elephant in the room and both Moscow and New Delhi need to have a frank discussion on it. You can't ignore that," Nandan Unnikrishnan, Senior Fellow and Vice-President at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.

    The "asymmetry of power" between India and China in terms of economic resources and strategic heft needs to be factored in and New Delhi should weigh its limited options in dealing with Beijing, said Srinath Raghavan, senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research, New Delhi.

    "The collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the rolling out of the OBOR initiative has already provided Beijing the perfect setting in which to pursue a more ambitious agenda of Asian connectivity and integration," he told Sputnik, adding that a more "constructive and smarter engagement" is required, including in OBOR.

    In fact, Russia-India's North-South International Corridor can complement the OBOR in the long term and provide unprecedented connectivity and linkage with Eurasia benefiting all, Jagannath Panda, senior fellow at New Delhi-based Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, told Sputnik earlier.

     

    Related:

    Russia, Philippines Boost Military Ties to Enhance Asia-Pacific Region Security
    Lavrov: Russia-Japan Cooperation Important for Asia-Pacific Security
    China, Russia to Boost Free Trade Promotion in Asia-Pacific Region - Xi
    Tags:
    plan, China, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok