MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Embassy Counselor Kim Jin Gyu said at a briefing the drills "are the most undisguised scheme of nuclear war, which could plunge the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia into a nuclear catastrophe."

The large-scale annual Foal Eagle exercises on South Korean soil aimed at practicing deterrence against North Korean aggression were launched on March 1.

Kim defended Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launches as "retaliatory measures for self-defense" and expressed hope that Russia would demand the US to discontinue drills and relieve tensions in the region.