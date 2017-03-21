S.Korea Faces Rise in Cyberattacks Following THAAD Deployment - Defense Ministry

© REUTERS/ Kim Joon-beom/Yonhap South Korea Complains to WTO About Chinese Response to THAAD Deployment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The spokesman added that no damage had been inflicted through cyberattacks.

"Recently, attempts to breach (our) cyber networks have somewhat increased," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency, without specifying the sources of the cyberthreat.

On March 8, in line with the July 2016 agreement with the United States, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea, as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to a threat from North Korea.

The move was criticized by neighboring China and Russia as threatening security in the region.