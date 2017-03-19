Fishing Boat Sinks Off Eastern China

© REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis Almost 100 Missing After Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks Off Libyan Coast - Coast Guard

BEIJING (Sputnik)According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred not far from the city of Zhoushan in China’s eastern Zhejiang province.

The rescuers have saved five people, the searching operations continue, the agency reported.

