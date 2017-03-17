Afghan Police Accuse Pakistan of Assisting Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have assisted the Taliban terrorist movement, which is outlawed in Russian among others, in the group's activities in northeastern Afghan province of Kunar, Kunar Police Chief Juma Gul Himmat said Thursday.

"The ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence], and totally Pakistan, plotted a strong plan to over-run Dangam district [of Kunar] and repeat the Helmand experience here, but they failed to reach their goal, the same as last year," Himmat told TOLOnews media outlet.

He added that the security of Dangam was crucial for security of the province.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against militant Islamist movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) that seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country. The turmoil has resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups such as Daesh, also outlawed in Russia.

The fighting has caused significant political, social and security-related instability. NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015.