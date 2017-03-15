Suspect Arrested Over Murder of Irish Woman in Goa

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The man was arrested after police reviewed footage recorded by the CCTV camera deployed at the spot where the body was found.

“One person has been arrested and he has accepted that he murdered the girl,” a senior police officer of Canacona Police Station told Sputnik. The police are yet to establish whether the victim was raped before being murdered. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” the officer added.

Brutal murder of British woman at Canacona beach has shocked Goa. @kamleshsutar brings you the ground report. #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/C89ehyGOZc — India Today (@IndiaToday) 15 марта 2017 г.

​On Tuesday, local residents had found the body of the 28-year-old Irish woman lying naked with her head smashed in at Devbagh, a famous tourist spot in coastal Goa. They then informed the Canacona Police Station.

Police suspect the victim may have been murdered elsewhere and the body dumped at Devbagh with the help of locals. Police questioned many locals and foreigners in the last 24 hours.