10:22 GMT +315 March 2017
    Participants in a meeting of the Joint Operational Group of Russia, Turkey and Iran to control the ceasefire in Syria, held in Astana

    Syrian Armed Opposition to Meet With Guarantor States Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov
    Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will meet with the experts from the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states on the sidelines of the Astaba Syria peace talks, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on Wednesday.

    Representatives of the Syria regime and rebel groups along with other attendees take part in the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Holding Consultations at Astana Talks on Syria
    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will meet in Astana with the experts from the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states to discuss the ceasefire regime, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on Wednesday.

    "Tonight we are expecting the arrival of the representatives of the Northern and Southern fronts who will hold consultations with the experts from the guarantor countries tomorrow morning to discuss the ceasefire," Zhainakov told reporters.

    The spokesman added there was no information regarding the participation of the heads of the guarantor states’ delegations in the consultations, but stressed that the experts would "definitely" take part in the meeting, as well as the representatives of the two fronts.

    There is no information regarding the final document either, the spokesman said.

    "We are now discussing the documents that were mentioned, I can’t say anything regarding the final document," Zhainakov said.

    Participants in a meeting of the Joint Operational Group of Russia, Turkey and Iran to control the ceasefire in Syria, held in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov
    Iran's Astana Talks Delegation Head Says Hopeful Ahead of Meeting With Russia
    Parties to the talks on Syria in Astana will make a joint press statement at 2 p.m. local time (08.00 GMT), the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on Wednesday.

    "Today at 14.00 [08.00 GMT] there will be a joint press statement with the participation of the heads of delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as of Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov," the spokesman told reporters.

    The Russian delegation is headed by the special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev.

    Iran is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, while Turkey is represented by Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal.

    The third round of talks on Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital officially kicked off on Tuesday.

