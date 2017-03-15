Astana Talks Extended for One Day Amid Opposition Arrival - Kazakh Ministry

The delegation of seven representatives of Northern and Southern front opposition is expected to arrive in Astana later in the day.
"Tomorrow, on the 16th, the talks will be continued with a military aspect included, which, I think, is important, given the issues of terrorist groups' location, including that of the IS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] and the Jabhat al-Nusra [also outlawed in Russia], and the location of moderate opposition are expected to be discussed," Tumatov said.
The delegation of Syrian armed opposition, comprising seven representatives of the North and South fronts, is expected to arrive to the peace talks in Astana on Wednesday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Director of the Asia and Africa Department Aidarbek Tumatov told Sputnik.
"After all, the representatives of the [Syrian] opposition are going to arrive in Astana. This evening, seven representatives of the North and South fronts will arrive to hold talks particularly devoted to the military aspect," Tumatov said.
"This document is currently reviewed by the guarantor states … this issue is on the agenda of the talks between the guarantors," Tumatov said.
The future of the document will depend on the participants of the talks, but the humanitarian aspect is the most important in this process, the official added.
On Tuesday, the third round of talks on Syrian settlement officially kicked off in the Kazakh capital.
